How to properly submit a press release

When you’re taking things to the next level for your business, you need something that can make you boost your brand. A perfect press release can make sure that you get this done. With the best press release service, you can make sure that you’re able to grab the attention of the right audience. But is the creation of an impeccable press release all you need? No, that’s not it. You will also need to make sure that it is submitted the best way possible. So, how do you go about this?

Building a list of media

The first thing that you need to do is make sure that you create a list of media that you want to share your press release with. These can be traditional news media channels or other more informal means such as social media channels that you want to go for. The best way to go about this is to mix and match the two to make the best out of your press release. A press release distribution service can make things better for you in this regard.

Following the guidelines

Once you have your channels ready, you want to make sure that you’re following all the guidelines when it comes to press release submission. You will get the press release submission guidelines from the agency that you’re working with and you must make sure to go over them carefully. This will generally entail a form or email address that you will have to submit your press release to.

Adding a submission email with your press release

As you go about your submission, make sure to add an email as well. This will include the details about you in the introduction, mention facts about your company, and then build-up to the main thing. The next thing you have to do is mention the information about you submitting a press release and when a particular story can be published in the future. Add your contact details here and attach your multimedia with the email.

Follow up

After you submit your press release, make sure that you follow up by personally emailing your contact and telling them you have sent the press release. Moreover, add some details that will intrigue them to ask questions and make sure you tell them that you’re available that you are available.

Get hold of a distribution service

If you want to spread your press release far and wide, then you should get a hold of the best press release distribution service on board. They will help you send your press release to hundreds of journalists, blogs, reporters, influencers, and much more instantly so you don’t have to worry about the reach of your press release. The press release distribution service will offer you the right things that you need.

As you go about trying to submit your press release across different platforms, don’t forget that social media is quintessential to share your press release with. It has a wider user-base and you will get to make your brand more aware amongst those users. Choose a press release distribution service that can help you with the details and make this a much smoother process.





