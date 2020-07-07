July 7, 2020

Man arrested in Paphos for trying to break into a car

A 35-year old man was arrested by police on Monday night in Paphos for trying to break into a car.

According to police, the man was spotted by locals whilst trying to break open the car at 11.15pm He was then chased down and stopped by locals until police arrived at the scene.

When searched, the man was found to be carrying a pair of scissors. He was arrested and questioned.



