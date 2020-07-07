July 7, 2020

Man jailed for 13 years for manslaughter after body found in Nicosia street

A 22-year-old foreign national was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of another 24-year-old foreigner.

At the Nicosia criminal court, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to the incident which occurred on February 23 in Rigenis Street in the old town of Nicosia.

In February, the Cyprus Mail reported that after police were alerted they found the 24-year-old’s body at around 4.30am on Rigenis street. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the court, the 22-year-old stabbed the victim in the left side of his chest. The defendant along with another foreign national attempted to steal the victim’s phone.

The victim was an asylum seeker who arrived in Cyprus on in July last year.

The accused had left his country – which remains unspecified – six years ago and arrived in Cyprus by boat.

He received housing aid and support as an unaccompanied minor under the supervision of HopeForChildren, CNA reported. It was also reported that the accused had a history of substance abuse.

Police found the 22-year-old in an abandoned house in Nicosia and he told authorities he had not meant to kill the other person.



