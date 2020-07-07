July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man sentenced to six years for rape

By George Psyllides00

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to six years in jail on Tuesday for the rape of Danish woman in Larnaca in 2018.

The defendant, a Cameroonian national, was jailed for raping the woman, 23, a student at the time, in October 2018 in Oroklini.

On that day, October 1, the student had attended a party with other students in Oroklini. At some point she went to a kiosk across the road to buy beer when she was approached by the defendant.

They chatted for a while and he asked her to go behind the kiosk where it was dark, the court heard.

There, the defendant raped the 23-year-old despite her “crying and saying no continuously, without however, hitting or pushing him because he was heavy and strong and she was afraid that if she did anything else he could hurt her more.”

After he finished, the defendant started crying along with the woman, apologising profusely, and begging her not to tell anyone.

The 23-year-old found her friend at the party and told her some of the events. Together, they tried to find the defendant without success.

A few days later, she told her friend everything and then went to Oroklini police station where she reported the man for rape.

Police found out that the day after the rape, the man had visited the migration service where he applied for asylum. It was not known at the time how he arrived in Cyprus.

The man was arrested in March 2019, but he denied rape.

A few days later, the woman travelled from Denmark and went to the station where she identified the defendant immediately as the man who had raped her. He eventually admitted to committing the rape.



