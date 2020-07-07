July 7, 2020

Meet Lizzie – 2nd Chance Dogs

My Info – My name is Lizzie
Thinking about adopting a dog ? I’m the one for you !

I AM : 3 years old.
I AM : a pointer dog.
I AM : Medium size .

N” I am sweet, I am lovely, I am playful, I love humans and I love kids.
Who will adopt me ???”

Find 2nd Chance Dogs on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndchancedogs.org

On their official website: https://www.2ndchancedogs.org/?fbclid=IwAR33V-f7D-7KLGGsqBW-7eRqn1OawF_hXHjEfoqWlOFT2R4vzxEmZMYrAzI

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndchancedogsorg/?hl=en



