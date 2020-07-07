July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Pensioner jailed for two years over drug possession

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

Paphos District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 70-year-old man to two years in prison for illegal drug possession.

The man was arrested last May by police drug squad Ykan, which found 708g of cannabis at his home.

At the time of the incident, police arrested two more men along with the 70-year-old. On May 15, 2019, police stopped a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old in the Paphos area, with a 31-year-old passenger.

When police stopped the vehicle, the 35-year-old attempted to flee on foot, and was seen by police dropping an item on the ground.

Police stopped him a short distance away.

During their checks, police determined the item the man dropped contained 77g of cannabis. Police also found four grams of cannabis with traces of methamphetamines that had been dropped next to the car.

While investigating the case, police searched the home of the 70-year-old man and found the 708g of cannabis.



