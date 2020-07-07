July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pilides sworn in as energy minister, Demetriades as deputy shipping minister

By George Psyllides037
New energy and commerce minister Natasa Pilides was sworn on Monday along with the new shipping minister, Vasilis Demetriades

New energy and commerce minister Natasa Pilides was sworn on Monday along with the new shipping minister, Vasilis Demetriades, who would be taking her place, following a mini reshuffle that also saw changes at the ministries of justice and defence.

Speaking during the ceremony at the presidential palace, President Nicos Anastasiades praised Pilides but also former energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis who left the post after seven years.

“The decision to appoint you, in addition to the recognised ethos, skills, and consistency that distinguishes you, was based on your excellent scientific training and your highly successful career at the various positions you have served for a number of years,” the president said.

The president said Lakkotrypis left behind important work and had linked his name to changes achieved due to the consistent implementation of the government programme.

Anastasiades said he was saddened to see him go but “what relieves me is that we will continue the close cooperation but also the fact that you are succeeded by another proven personality.”

The president said he had no doubt Pilidou would continue the work achieved in the previous seven years and put her own stamp as she had done at the shipping ministry in the past two years.

Speaking on behalf of herself and Demetriades, Pilidou said they understood the weight of the responsibility they were assuming and assured the president that through hard work they would continue implementing government plans in the two sectors.

“The energy, trade, and industry ministry I am taking over is complicated and demanding with multiple and multifaceted responsibilities and challenges,” she said.

“I assure you that our actions will focus on our objective so that Cyprus is established on the Mediterranean’s energy map.”



