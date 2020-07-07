July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police find missing teenager

By Nick Theodoulou00

The 15-year-old Russian teenager reported missing since June 29 from his Limassol home has been located, police announced on Tuesday.

Police found the teenager at about 6:30pm in Limassol.

Authorities said that he is in good health.



