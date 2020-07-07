Practice Tests as Your Lucky Ticket to Pass Cisco 300-410 Exam with Flying Colors

The Cisco 300-410 exam is one of the required tests for the new CCNP Enterprise certification. Passing this exam also qualifies the candidates for the Cisco Certified Specialist – Enterprise Advanced Infrastructure Implementation credential. The test is designed to evaluate their skills and knowledge regarding implementing and troubleshooting advanced routing technologies and services. These include infrastructure automation, Layer 3, infrastructure services, VPN services, and infrastructure security. But if you want to take this exam at the first attempt, you should know all its details. Let’s dive into them!

What should you know about Cisco 300-410 exam?

This Exam-Labs.com certification exam lasts 90 minutes and evaluates specific topic areas. The students are required to cover different domains of these objectives before attempting the test. Cisco 300-410 is available in English and Japanese, and to register for it, the applicants have to go through the Pearson VUE website. The fee for this exam is $300. It applies to a single delivery of the test. Those individuals who do not pass their exam on the first try will be required to pay another fee to be able to retake the test. You should check the Cisco site for more details related to the retake policy.

To ensure that the candidates achieve the passing score, Cisco recommends its instructor-led training course, Implementing Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing & Services, to help the test takers prepare for CCNP Cisco 300-410. You can find the details of this official course on the exam webpage. You can also use other prep resources, such as video tutorials, study guides, blog articles, practice tests, and exam dumps.

What topics should you explore to understand Cisco 300-410 exam content?

Cisco 300-410 will measure specific technical skills. The candidates must develop competence in these topics before attempting the test. The highlights of the objectives covered within the scope of the exam content are enumerated below:

Layer 3 Technologies: It covers 35% of the whole content and tests the students’ skills in troubleshooting the following areas:

administrative distance, including all routing protocols;

route map for routing protocols, including tagging, attributes, and filtering;

loop prevention mechanisms;

redistribution between routing protocols and routing sources;

auto-summarization and manual with routing protocols;

EIGRP and OSPF, as well as BGP.

You should also know how to configure and verify VRF-Lite and policy-based routing, as well as explain bi-directional forwarding detection.

VPN Technologies: It makes up to 20% of the exam questions and evaluates one’s expertise in the following domains:

MPLS operations;

MPLS Layer 3 VPN;

single-hub DMVPN.

Infrastructure Security: It also covers 20% of the exam content and measures your skills in troubleshooting the following:

device security with IOS AAA;

features of router security;

control plane policing;

Infrastructure Services: 25% of the exam content is derived from this objective. The candidates will be required to demonstrate their competence in troubleshooting the following areas:

device management;

SNMP;

network issues with logging;

IPv4 and IPv6;

network performance problems with IP SLA;

NetFlow;

network issues with Cisco DNA Center assurance.

You can find the details of the above-mentioned topics on the Cisco website. You should take note of the associated percentage for each objective. It reflects the weight of questions that you can expect from each of them.

Conclusion

Cisco 300-410 is not such a difficult exam if you prepare for it with great deliberation. Practice tests are going to be your best assistants during your preparation process.






