July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

Take a Virtual Reality tour of six REAL exoplanets

By CM Guest Columnist00

What would it be like to stand on the surface of another planet?

We The Curious teamed up with astrophysicists to create a scientifically accurate, VR tour of 6 exoplanets. Take it to the next level and find out what it might be like to explore these worlds at: https://youtu.be/vYn8yc7PIns

Strap on a VR headset, surf the giant waves of Kepler-62e, and gaze across the lava fields of 55 Cancri e.

Narrated & produced by: Ross Exton Special thanks to: Dr Nathan Mayne, Professor David Sing, Dr Tom Evans, Elisabeth Matthews, Dr Sasha Hinkley, Jessica Spake, Dr Stefan Lines, Professor Stefan Kraus, Lee Pullen, Anna Henley, Ollie Brown, Bridget Sealey, Josie Forsyth. The University of Exeter Astrophysics Research Group Animation: Engine house VFX Funded by: The University of Exeter.

If you wish to enquire about using parts/all of this film then please contact Jay Gasgoigne at the University of Exeter.



Related posts

13 tiny but deadly creatures

CM Guest Columnist

Witness the day the asteroid struck in jaw-dropping virtual reality! (360 video)

CM Guest Columnist

Tornado VR experience

CM Guest Columnist

How animals see the world

CM Guest Columnist

Mars – The Red Planet 360 VR Documentary

CM Guest Columnist

15 animals that can survive the longest without food and water

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign