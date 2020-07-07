July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman 24, arrested after child shows signs of abuse

By Jean Christou00
The Makarios hospital

A 24-year-old woman from Limassol has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police said on Tuesday.

The 19-month-old child is currently at the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia being treated for abrasions and bruises. There were also other signs of neglect, police said.

The woman was arrested at the Limassol police station where she was giving a statement in another unspecified case with a welfare officer present. She had the child with her and the welfare official noticed the abrasions and bruising.

Medical examiners were called in and deemed it necessary that the child be taken to Makarios Hospital.

The 24-year-old was arrested and is expected to be brought before a court later. Police have also issued an arrest warrant for the 27-year-old father of the child.



