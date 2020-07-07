Work of CMP being hampered by decisions in north over checkpoints

The house refugee committee said on Tuesday the work of the Committee on Missing Persons is being hampered by the recent decisions in the north over checkpoints.

According to the house committee president opposition Akel MP Skevi Koukouma they were informed of the excavations the CMP was going to conduct after it announced full operations would resume a week ago.

The CMP has already taken its first steps with the seven teams in the north and the one in the state-controlled areas, she said.

However, she added the latest decisions taken in the north have “frozen” these attempts.

On Monday, the north changed some entry requirements, necessitating Turkish Cypriots working, studying or living in the Republic and Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north to retest for coronavirus every 15 days.

Others wishing to enter the north from the Republic will need to state they have not left Cyprus for the last 14 days and present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours old every time they cross.

The committee also expressed concern that there are still bones in the CMP’s anthropological laboratory but also in the government lab in Engomi.

There are bones from about 200 people in the CMP lab that have been there in some cases for five to six years without the identification process progressing.

On the missing persons buried in the Dikomo area, Koukouma said the government should make every effort to have the EU pay for the excavations in a park built with EU funds.

She added legislation will soon be submitted to parliament that will regulate the issue of granting a death certificate in cases where there is a very small number of bones and the accuracy of the result and identification is limited.

This bill would allow district heads to sign and issue the certificate, instead of medical examiners, who refuse, believing that with the small number of bones or very small pieces of bone there can be no conclusive identification.





