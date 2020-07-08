July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

101 tutorial – How to cut a dog’s hair?

By CM Guest Columnist015

In this AnimalWised video, we are going to show you How to Cut a Dog’s Hair? with this BASIC GROOMING Tutorial.

Before we start, we need to stress that grooming a dog’s coat is not a simple task and requires knowledge and experience. Professional dog groomers have this experience as well as the correct scissors and tools to perform the cut correctly. This video shows you what to expect if you do take your dog to the groomer for a standard cut. It is also important to remember that different dog breeds will need different types of cut, another reason it is best to go to a professional dog groomer.

