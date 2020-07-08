July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet announces plans for deputy ministry for culture

By Andria Kades084

Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create a new deputy ministry for culture and to go tougher on inspections related to coronavirus measures.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet session, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said the bill will be prepared in cooperation with the education and finance ministries with the latter estimating the cost.

Currently, the government has a joint ministry for both education and culture, headed by Prodromos Prodromou.

Sentonas said President Nicos Anastasiades suggested the creation of a separate deputy ministry for culture.

Talks will begin for creating the bill as well as consultations with political parties and social groups.

Cabinet also decided that in light of the way the coronavirus pandemic is unfolding across Europe and the rest of the world, authorities will carry out tougher and more frequent inspections to ensure measures are being followed.

Sentonas told reporters that cabinet also decided the government will subsidise the operation and maintenance costs for the union holiday homes of Sek, Peo and Deok, at a cost of €773,000.

The council of ministers also decided to reappoint Demetris Georgiades as chairman of the fiscal council for the period between June 4, 2020 and June 3, 2026.

George Theocharides was also appointed as deputy chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. His appointment will be for five years beginning July 23 and will end in July 2025.



