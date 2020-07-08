July 8, 2020

Classical concert combines music and flowers

As those in the world of music dust off the lockdown days a concert is coming up in Limassol that will see pianist Tatiana Stupak and soprano Ekaterina Savva classical piano solos, accompanied by the singer for various well-known arias and songs.

The event is being organised jointly by the Tatiana Stupak School of Music and Fiori, a Limassol décor and flower design company, who will decorate the school with flowers, hence the performance’s title Music and Flowers and tickets are €40. Photos (optional) will be taken on entry to the school at 7pm, and the programme of music will start at 7.30 pm. Included in Stupak’s piano solos are pieces by Chopin, Beethoven, Bach and Tchaikovsky while Savva will sing a selection of well-known songs from opera, stage shows and films. After the performance the audience will be able to enjoy cocktails.

“This is an exclusive and unique event with limited seating,” said organisers. “If this event were in winter, the dress code would be black tie, but it is July, so you are asked just to dress smartly.”

This isn’t the only concert Stupak’s Music School is organising for July. Two days earlier than her performance with Savva, on July 15, the pianist will hold a church organ performance at St Catherine’s Church in Limassol, on the seafront, in the old town. Organists will be Tatiana Stupak herself and some of the music school’s students.

Violinist Olivera Rialas and vocal student Constantina Christodoulou will also perform, accompanied by Tatiana Stupak on the organ. The concert will begin at 8pm with all of its proceeds, including the €5 entrance fee, going to charity.

 

Music and Flowers

Classical music concert with Tatiana Stupak on the piano and Ekaterina Savva on voice. July 17. Tatiana Stupak School of Music, Limassol. 7pm. €40. Tel: 99-140240, 25-102517

Organ Concert

By Tatiana Stupak and her music school students. July 15. St Catherine’s Church, Limassol. 8pm. €5. Tel: 99-140240



