July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Creative kids activities

Easy drawing tricks for kids

By CM Guest Columnist041

Painting your handprint is such a simple and fun activity for the kids. Most of these handprint painting ideas are super easy and so effective this video will show you how to draw an animal such as flamingo, giraffe, peacock or a crab with easy way help kids learning at home or school.



