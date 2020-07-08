German shorts to be viewed at Goethe or at home

“Short films are exciting, innovative, entertaining and full of surprises,” says the Goethe-Institut Cyprus as it prepares a series of screenings. After Short Export, the Goethe-Institut Cyprus presents Kurz.Film.Tour, a different selection of short films that have been nominated for or awarded the German Short Film Award. The programme will be presented on July 14 and 20 both at the Goethe-Institut in Nicosia and online.
The physical screenings at Goethe will take place at FilmRaumGoethe – the newly renovated events hall of the Goethe-Institut in Nicosia – in a relaxed atmosphere of café and cinema, in a well-ventilated space. At the same time, viewers can enjoy the films online at home.
“The German Short Film Award is the most important and highly endowed award for short films in Germany,” explains Goethe. “It has been awarded to outstanding short film productions since 1956.” The films are in various languages including dialogue in Kurdish, Spanish and Turkish, though all are subtitled in English.
The programme consists of the following films:
Wir sprechen heute noch Deutsch (We Still Speak German Today): A young man (co-director Miguel Ferráez) recites sentences from the integration course Living in Germany while standing in front of changing backgrounds of German representation abroad. By Clara Winter & Miguel Ferráez, 16 mins.
Hörst Du, Mutter? (Are You Listening, Mother?): A Kurdish woman is sentenced to six years house arrest in a Turkish village. However, her elder son cannot stop her from constantly crossing the invisible boundary of the shackles. By Tuna Kaptan, 20mins.
32-Rbit: Victor Orozco Ramirez animates disturbing and insane scenes from the Internet with ghostly, surreal images. A voice-over tells of the promises of the virtual parallel world and the sobering realisation that not everything can be undone with CTRL+Z. By Victor Orozco Ramirez, 8 mins.
Die letzten fünf Minuten der Welt (The Last Five Minutes of the World): The end of the world is imminent and instead of going to the supposedly safe bunker, a small, illustrious company arrives on a bench in front of a house to clear the air. By Jürgen Heimüller, 8 mins.
Dorotchka: In a remote Siberian village where marriage is traditionally considered the highest happiness for women, lives 80-year-old Dorotchka. She is an archetypal babushka, always left alone. Sitting at the kitchen table, she reflects sharply and self-critically on love, remorse and loneliness. By Olga Delane, 20 mins.
Short German Films
To watch the films contact [email protected] to reserve your seat in the hall or request the password to tune in from home. July 14 and 22. At Goethe-Institut Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-674606