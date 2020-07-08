Kato Pyrgos residents seek special arrangements for checkpoints after new measures from the north

Kato Pyrgos community council leader Nicos Cleanthous said on Wednesday Greek Cypriots can no longer use the Limnitis checkpoints following new measures announced by the north and special arrangements should be made to help them.

On Monday, the ‘health ministry’ announced that anyone wishing to enter the north from the Republic will need to state they have not left Cyprus for 14 continuous days and present a negative PCR test for the virus no more than 72 hours old, every time they cross.

Since the measure was announced, no Greek Cypriot has used the Limnitis checkpoint, Cleanthous said.

Turkish Cypriots working, studying or living in the Republic and Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north need to show a negative coronavirus certificate no more than 72 hours old.

These groups of people will have to retest for the virus every 15 days and tests will be accepted either from the north or the state-controlled areas, the ‘ministry’ said.

According to Cleanthous, those who need to cross the checkpoint for work or medical reasons are left with the option of using the old forest road between Pyrgos, Kambos and Orkondas but this would take twice as much time and cost and is a very difficult road.

Cleanthous said their request is that “residents of Tyllyria who use the checkpoints only as a crossing and do not actually stop in the north should not need any formalities for the checkpoints.”

“Crossing in it of itself poses no risk for transmitting any diseases and consequently, there is no need to put residents of the area under so much hassle.”

In the same way Turkish military goes to Kokkina or transport their soldiers, equipment or relatives of soldiers that visit and do not stop anywhere on the way with no formalities, a similar arrangement should be made for residents in Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias, Cleanthous said.

At the moment, residents in contact with the government and are waiting to see the results of negotiations between the government, the UN and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.





