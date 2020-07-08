July 8, 2020

Man assaulted and robbed outside Paphos bar

A 46-year-old man was robbed and attacked at a bar on Tomb of the Kings Avenue at around 1am on Wednesday morning.

The man was attacked by a group of bar regulars and was left heavily injured before being rushed to the hospital, police said.

According to the 46-year old, his mobile phone worth €680 and €250 in cash were also stolen after the assault.

Police will be studying CCTV footage of the local bar and surrounding buildings in order to find the perpetrators and issue arrest warrants.



