July 8, 2020

Man in critical condition after Larnaca highway accident

By Andria Kades
Two men were in hospital on Wednesday, one in critical condition after a car accident on the Laranca highway on Tuesday night.

According to police, shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, a 30-year-old with a 24-year-old passenger was driving on the Ayia Napa – Rizoelias highway, in the area between Oroklini and Livadia, where under conditions that are still being investigated, he lost control of his vehicle.

As a result, they crashed into the left parapet on the highway. The 30-year-old was trapped in the car and the fire services had to extract him.

An ambulance took both men to Larnaca general hospital where doctors found the 30-year-old had ruptured his kidney, injured his liver, fractured his femur, neck and multiple ribs. His condition has been described as critical.

The passenger was found to have lung contusion and injured his right elbow. Both men were kept for treatment in the surgical wing.

Oroklini police station is investigating the cause of the accident.



