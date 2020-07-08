July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted for abduction, bodily harm

By Staff Reporter

Police are seeking 31-year-old Antonis Theodoulou who is wanted as part of an investigation into abduction, bodily harm and assault.

Authorities have received an arrest warrant for the 31-year-old from Nicosia in relation to the offences which were carried out between June 30 and July 7.

The public is urged to assist police by providing any relevant information and contacting authorities at 22 802222 or the citizen help line 1460.



Staff Reporter

