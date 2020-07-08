Missing girls

July 8, 2020

Police on Wednesday issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls from Limassol who have been missing since Tuesday.

Anna Michael, 17, and Angela Ioannou, 15, have been missing from their place of residence since Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Limassol CID on 25805057 or their nearest police station or the public hotline 1460.

 



