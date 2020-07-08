July 8, 2020

Mouflon wanders into mountain coffeeshop

By Evie Andreou0879
The visiting mouflon with coffeeshop owners Elias and Marina Cleanthous (Ioannis Papadopoulos)

Photos of a mouflon visiting a coffee shop in the mountain village of Kambos were all over social media on Wednesday.

The mouflon was found on the coffeeshop’s veranda early on Monday morning by the owners, Elias and Marina Cleanthous, when they went to open the shop for the day.

The man who posted the photos on Facebook on Wednesday, forestry department senior official Ioannis Papadopoulos, jokingly said the mouflon had obviously stopped by for “coffee or a cold soda”.

He added that it was not uncommon for mouflons, that live in the forest surrounding the Kambos and Tsakkistra villages, to enter orchards or roam the empty streets in the evenings.

(Ioannis Papadopoulos)

But it seems, he said, that due to age or some illness this mouflon had no strength and remained in the coffee shop.

He added that officials of the competent services picked up the mouflon.

Papadopoulos, who is the head of the Kambos Forestry Heritage Museum, took the opportunity to invite people visit the museum and the area to experience nature.

“Kambos and Tsakkistra are a unique natural park for Cyprus’ mountain fauna and flora species,” he said.

Though mouflon populations can be found in various Mediterranean countries, the one in Cyprus, the Ovis gmelini ophion, is an endemic subspecies known as the Cyprus mouflon, a kind of wild sheep, found only on the island. It is Cyprus’ biggest animal and is a protected species since their population is estimated to be at around 3,000 animals.



