July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Opapbet: cash out and live coupon monitoring

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
During a time when many major leagues are coming to an end on the pitch after an extensive lockdown period, Opapbet makes a strong return by making Cash Out and live coupon monitoring features available through your mobile phone.

Players now have full control of their bets. They can monitor bets through the phone and cash bets out at any moment with the click of a button. After this process has been completed, all a player has to do is visit an Opap shop to collect their winnings.

The Cash Out and live coupon monitoring process from your phone is extremely simple, easy and quick. This helps players to act fast and not risk losing their entire bet.

The Opapbet game is available at more than 165 Opap shops across Cyprus. Betting is safe and secure due to Opap’s implementation of all health and safety guidelines.

The above features are part of Opapbet’s efforts to continuously improve and upgrade its services, allowing players to have a better experience and have more control over their bets.

Find out more at www.opapsports.com/newslettercashout/



