July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos municipal pool reopens in time for summer

By Bejay Browne00

The newly renovated municipal swimming pool in Paphos opened on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by local officials.

The Evagoras Pallikaridis swimming pool is integral to the efforts and aim of the local authorities to promote and support sports, Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said.

He announced that by the end of the year the roof of the pool will be covered with photovoltaics to heat it with solar energy.

Taking advantage of the space being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the swimming pool was completely renovated to meet the needs of a modern high-standard sports space, he added.

This included the upgrading and expanding of sanitary facilities, upgrading the control room, installing an automatic chlorination system, fitting new filters and pumps, and an isothermal cover.

The canteen was also renovated and is expected to be operational soon to make the space more functional and accessible to the public, while the adjacent multipurpose stadium will be upgraded, with the installation of Led lights, in order to create a single sports infrastructure in region.

Phedonos noted that tenders to operate the pool cafe will be announced soon, and the space may also be rented for children’s parties and christenings.

The total cost of the renovation is €130,000, which included the new cover that came with a €50,000 price tag.

Individual locker rooms have been fitted with doors, and some work is still to be completed. By the end of July, the fence will be renovated, and further lights will be placed in the area.

Also included in the municipality’s plans for sports are the renovation of six more sports venues and 15 playgrounds, in addition to the creation of two large Linear Parks and another park, as well as the renovation of the park in Dasoudi.



