July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police seek burglary suspect

By Staff Reporter080
Gerliani Davit

Police on Wednesday said they were on the hunt for a 48-year-old man from Georgia in connection to a case of burglary and theft committed in Limassol in August 2018.

In a bulletin, police named the man as Gerliani Davit.

Anyone with information can contact the Limassol TAE at 25805057, the nearest police state or the citizen communication line at 1460.



