July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road works around the capital, traffic disruptions expected  

By Staff Reporter096

By Constantinos Iacovides

Road works started on Wednesday in various parts of the capital, in some cases continuing up until Saturday.

Work began on Grivas Dighenis in Engomi up to 25th March Street and 28th October early Wednesday and will continue daily from 7am to 5pm until Saturday.

During the four-day period, the right-hand side of the road in both directions will be closed off for about 200 metres, leaving traffic solely on the left side.

Road works also began Wednesday from 6am to 3pm on the Nicosia-Limassol highway ranging from the Athalassa Avenue and Limassol Avenue junction to the Skarinou Bridge.

The work is on maintenance of the highway’s reflectors and are expected to end by 3pm Thursday.

During this period, the right side of the road will be closed off for approximately 200 metres in both directions, towards Limassol and towards Nicosia.

All drivers navigating through these areas are urged to drive at a low speed and to maintain a safe distance from preceding vehicles. Drivers are also urged to pay attention to all road signs and follow the Highway Code



