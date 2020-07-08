July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Thanos Hotels & Resorts and Round Table 7 Paphos are Granting Three Scholarships

By Press Release00

The Scholarship Fund of Thanos Hotel & Resorts and Round Table 7 Paphos announce the granting of three full scholarships to study for a Master’s degree, in Cyprus or abroad, for the second consecutive year. The scholarships are awarded for one year (for the academic year 2020–2021) and applicants must meet the following criteria in order to be eligible:

  • They must be permanent residents of Cyprus and specifically of the Paphos district, having graduated from any school in Paphos
  • Their school leaving certificate score must be at least 18.5 / 20
  • They do not hold any other Master’s degree
  • They have graduated from a Cypriot university or hold an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution with a minimum score as defined in the relevant regulations
  • They must meet all the criteria outlined in the regulations.

The administration committee decided to grant three scholarships for the academic year 2020 – 2021, the total value of which amounts to €18,000. The scholarships will be offered for any fields of study at any higher educational institution in Cyprus or abroad. The administration committee may at its discretion exclude or eliminate any applicant or educational institution in the evaluation procedure, for any reason which will be communicated to the applicants.

Interested applicants are invited to complete a specific application form on either www.roundtable.org.cy or www.thanoshotels.com or request an application form by calling 26203310 or visiting Almyra Hotel at 12 Poseidonos Avenue, 8042 Paphos.

Only complete application forms which meet the required terms and conditions and are accompanied by the necessary documents and certificates will be evaluated.

 The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Friday, 7th August 2020.

All applicants are requested to apply online on [email protected]

 



