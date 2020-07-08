July 8, 2020

Turkish Cypriots deny CMP work has been halted

By Nick Theodoulou00
File photo of CMP members digging for remains

Turkish Cypriot officials on Wednesday denied that work of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) has halted in the north and certainly not due to issues arising from the checkpoints.

Five teams are conducting excavations in Famagusta, Exo Metochi, Nicosia, Templos and Strovolos with two more teams set to begin work on Thursday.

The announcement on Wednesday came from Turkish Cypriot member of the committee Gulden Gucuk in response to concerns expressed by Akel MP Skevi Koukouma on Tuesday.

Koukouma said that she had been informed that the work of the CMP had been frozen in the north as a result of issues arising from the checkpoints.

Gucuk, however, said that this “does not correspond to reality” – adding that archaeologists began work in July with other experts starting earlier.

As for testing, Gucuk said that PCR tests will continue “according to the measures of the authorities”.

The House refugee committee on Tuesday had also expressed concern that there are still bones in the CMP’s anthropological laboratory and in the government lab in Engomi.

There are bones from about 200 people in the CMP lab that have been there in some cases for five to six years without the identification process progressing.

On the missing persons buried in the Dikomo area, Koukouma said the government should make every effort to have the EU pay for the excavations in a park built with EU funds.

 



