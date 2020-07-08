July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested in connection with gangland murder

By George Psyllides0130
Police cars at the scene of the murder on June 25 (CNA)

Police on Wednesday arrested two men in connection with the gangland murder of a 29-year-old man in Ormidhia on June 25.

The pair aged 40 and 29, from Famagusta, were detained after police were given information implicating them in the murder of Panayiotis Kallitsionis, aka Valentinos.

Kallitsionis was a private security guard who was also injured in a gangland hit in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2016, that saw four people, including a police officer and his wife die.

The pair are scheduled to appear before court on Thursday.

Kallitsionis was gunned down at around 11pm outside his father’s house in Ormidhia. He had just said goodbye to a friend.

Police believe the shooter had been hiding behind an oven in the yard after finding footprints and spent hunting shotgun cartridges.

His friend told police he heard a motorcycle speeding away just after the shots.

He returned to the house where he found Kallitsionis in a pool of blood on the veranda.

A post mortem found that he bore five wounds inflicted by a hunting shotgun. Kallitsionis had four wounds in his front right side and one on the side.

Kallitsionis was one of the bodyguards of Ayia Napa businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis who was killed during a gangland shooting in 2016.

Police officer Elias Hadjiefthimiou and his wife Skevi, were also killed in the shooting at an Ayia Napa restaurant.

Albanian Yani Vogli, one of the shooters, was also killed. A second Albanian, Aleks Burrelli managed to escape and has never been seen or heard of since.

Kalopsidiotis had been having dinner with the couple and their two young children, as well as riot squad Mmad member Yiorgos Charalambous, at the Stone Garden restaurant.

Kallitsionis sat at a table nearby.



Related posts

MPs discuss future of Natura 2000-protected Cape Greco

Nick Theodoulou

Mouflon wanders into mountain coffeeshop

Evie Andreou

MPs to decide whether to make public bad debts of politically exposed persons

George Psyllides

Ayia Napa marina construction works back at full speed after lockdown

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: ‘No second wave but current situation will continue’

Jean Christou

Cabinet announces plans for deputy ministry for culture

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign