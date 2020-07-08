July 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

US international military training to begin in Cyprus next year

By Staff Reporter00
The IMET programme is a key component of US security assistance, promoting regional stability and defence capabilities, Washington says

The US embassy in Nicosia on Wednesday announced Washington’s intention to provide International Military Education and Training (IMET) to the Republic of Cyprus.

The training is due to start in 2021 “subject to Congressional appropriations and notification”, the embassy said.

It said the IMET programme was a key component of US security assistance, promoting regional stability and defence capabilities through professional military education and training.

“Through professional and technical courses, and with specialised instruction, IMET provides students from allied and friendly nations valuable training and education on US military practices and standards,” the embassy said.

“IMET serves as an effective means to strengthen military partnerships and international coalitions that defend our national security interests.”

It also said  IMET facilitates the development of important professional and personal relationships among defence leaders and helps develop a common understanding of shared international challenges while fostering the relationships necessary to counter those challenges collaboratively.

Offering IMET to the Republic of Cyprus is consistent with the Department of State’s Eastern Mediterranean Strategy and the policy intent of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019, both of which aim to strengthen our security partnership with the Republic of Cyprus, the embassy added.

“The Republic of Cyprus is an important partner in the Eastern Mediterranean region.  We look forward to continuing to deepen our bilateral relationship as we promote regional stability.”



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Man in critical condition after Larnaca highway accident

Andria Kades

Kato Pyrgos residents seek special arrangements for checkpoints after new measures from the north

Andria Kades

Paphos municipal pool reopens in time for summer

Bejay Browne

Our View: Government sending out mixed messages on social distancing

CM: Our View

Coronavirus: EU needs to coordinate over measures says minister

Peter Michael

Work of CMP being hampered by decisions in north over checkpoints

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign