July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Authorities investigating ‘suspicious’ container at Limassol port – reports

By Elias Hazou00
File photo: Limassol Port

Authorities were late on Thursday said to be investigating a ‘suspicious’ container at Limassol harbour.

The container was aboard a ship that was bound for Syria, reports said. It had arrived from Egypt. The police could not be immediately reached for comment.

More later



