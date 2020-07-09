July 9, 2020

Coronavirus: Three tests for travellers from UK to the north

By Nick Theodoulou00
Tymbou (Ercan) airport in the north

Flights from Britain to the north are set to resume on July 16 albeit with strict health measures in place – requiring three PCR or coronavirus tests.

The north’s health committee said the decision was taken due to the reduction of cases in the Britain.

Travellers from Britain must furnish a negative PCR test valid within the previous three to five days of travel. Upon arrival they will undergo a second test and a seven-day quarantine. Upon completing quarantine, they will take a third test.

The health committee announcement reiterated that a negative PCR test result within the last 72 hours is required for travellers from countries in Category A, but quarantine is not necessary.

Those who have not taken a test will be tested and quarantined by the ‘health ministry’ but the traveller will bear the cost of the procedures.

According to the announcement, travellers from Category C countries will need a negative test result within the last 72-120 hours. A second test is mandatory upon arrival in the north and will undergo a 14-day quarantine at centres allocated by the ‘health ministry’.

 

 



