July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot and Russia FMs discuss Cyprus, Unficyp

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides spoke on the phone on Thursday, discussing the Cyprus issue, Unficyp and the Double Tax Agreement.

A new release from the Russian foreign ministry said the telephone conversation took place at Christodoulides` initiative.

“The foreign ministers exchanged opinions on topical issues of the bilateral agenda with a focus on the programme of events marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Cyprus. They also discussed the settlement of the Cyprus dispute in the context of the upcoming consideration of the matter by the UN Securmty Council,” the ministry said.

The Cyprus FM posted on twitter that the they had a constructive discussion. There was a follow up on issues currently on bilateral relations` agenda, including Double Tax Agreement, as well as the Cyprus problem and Unficyp.

The UN Security Council is set to discuss Unficyp’s mandate renewal on July 29.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

