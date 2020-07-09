July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Droushiotos says he’s handed over evidence of surveillance

By George Psyllides00
Makarios Droushiotis

Former presidential adviser Makarios Droushiotis said Thursday he has handed police evidence showing he had been under surveillance for the past three years.

Droushiotis tweeted that following his public complaint that his communications were being monitored, “today I handed police a 26-page report, one gigabyte of data, as well as my equipment. The ball is now in the police’s court.”

Droushiotis said last month that his telephone calls, messages, and movements had been monitored for three years with signs showing that the intervention was from Cyprus.

He said he wrote two letters to the president, and that Anastasiades responded to the first letter saying he would get back to him but never did.

Anastasiades said the government was not monitoring Droushiotis, adding he had given clear instructions to the secret service (KYP) to never even think of monitoring anyone.

“KYP is for the security of the state and they are doing an excellent job,” he added.

Droushiotis has ruled out being monitored by a third country.



