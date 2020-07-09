July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

International aeronautical exercise carried out

By Jonathan Shkurko00

An international aeronautical exercise was carried off the coast of Limassol on Wednesday with the participation of Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Greece’s frigate Kanaris, France’s frigate Aconit with its helicopter, Italy’s frigate Alpino with its helicopter, Cyprus’ patrol boats Tsomakis, Georgiou and Ammochostos, the open sea vessel Ioannides with two helicopters and the coastguard vessel Thysseas all took part in the exercise.

The operation was coordinated by the Cyprus army in collaboration with teams from the other three countries. The exercise also involved a simulated search and rescue operation coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination centre.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriots change crossing point entry requirements, yet again

Evie Andreou

Complaints about doctors must be properly filed says medical association

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Three tests for travellers from UK to the north

Nick Theodoulou

Syrian refugees arrive in north, two shot

Evie Andreou

Only 20 hotels in Paphos expected to reopen this month

George Psyllides

RoC’s inclusion in IMET not helping reunification, Turkey says (updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign