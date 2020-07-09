July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Meet Danny from 2nd Chance Dogs

By CM Guest Columnist

🐾MY STORY🐾
1450 days ago my previous owner put me in the car one day and left me in the middle of nowhere.
I was so scared and didn’t know what to do, so I just kept walking hoping I would find my way home.

I got in the highway and all these big metal cars just kept slinging by and I was so scared I hide in the bushes for a long time. After a while, a nice lady with some yummy treats stopped, she put a collar on my head and took me to her car.
I never felt so relieved…

She took me to the re-homing center where I now live. They take good care of me but I really want to find a home to call my own.

Love, Danny
xxx

PS. Available for adoption : http://ow.ly/NG7F50Aexn3



