July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Only 20 hotels in Paphos expected to reopen this month

By George Psyllides

Around 20 Paphos hotels are expected to reopen this month according to the district’s hotel association.

Chairman of the association Thanos Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency that July too was not expected to bring any significant boost in tourist numbers, which have so far been abysmal.

From then on August also is in doubt while hotels that were expected to open in July could choose to remain shut.

Michaelides said occupancy in open hotels reaches 50 per cent to 60 per cent during weekends and up to 12 per cent for the entire month.

Around 20 per cent of staff only work a few days a week, he said.

“If we manage to bring as many tourists as we can then the negative effects on the economy would be less,” he said.

The knock-on effects on the economy would be felt in the next three to four months, Michaelides added.

“If we manage to bring people to Cyprus for holidays, the Cypriot economy would be helped and supported,” he said.

On Thursday, 46 flights were scheduled to and from Larnaca airport.

Twenty-three inbound flights were scheduled from Denmark, Greece, Switzerland, Lebanon, Bulgaria, Hungary, UK (carrying Cypriots and permanent residents only) and Germany.



