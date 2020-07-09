July 9, 2020

Paradise VR – Ever wondered what a nuclear explosion would feel like?

Be there on the beach in paradise when the world’s first hydrogen bomb Ivy Mike is detonated in 1952. Watch a linear 360-degree video version of Yle’s VR experience “Paradise” that transports you straight to the heart of the Pacific Ocean, to Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

“Paradise” was filmed and produced by Yle journalists. The nuclear blast effects were modeled as realistically as possible by Teatime Research.



