PEPs list returned to House, back and forth continues  

A controversial list of politically exposed persons (PEPs) and the money they owed banks, including bad debts, has been sent back to parliament after the House president formally requested from the central bank earlier in the day, it emerged on Thursday.

The list was requested after parliament set up an ad hoc committee to examine the matter.

Reports said the committee would be convening for the first time on Friday at 11am.

The PEP document was first delivered to Syllouris by former CBC boss Chrystalla Giorghadji in April of 2019 just before she stepped down.

The House president then returned it to the new governor, Constantinos Herodotou, and the matter has been going back and forth since, amid suggestions that MPs were trying to hide their dirty laundry.

Syllouris said he returned it because Giorghadji had not followed the correct procedures when handing over the list.

The House president said he expected the committee to decide by July 17 on whether it would publish the list.

The chairman of the Citizens’ Alliance, Giorgos Lillikas, resigned his post on the committee, arguing that it was not right for MPs to examine their own affairs. Lillikas had proposed having independent experts carrying out the audit.

Disy MP Marios Mavrides, also a member of the ad hoc committee, said what was important was to see if any PEPs had received favourable treatment.

Mavrides said a team of experts should examine the list since MPs were in no position to analyse every loan individually based on the circumstances of the time.

The Disy MP said he did not want to see any names published unless someone had received favourable treatment.

Akel MP Giorgos Loukaides said the decision to publish the list or not would be made by the plenum.

Loukaides said there was no question of publishing the list since none of the parties had expressed the intention of doing so despite being asked by the House president.

The committee aims to wrap up the issue by the end of the month.





