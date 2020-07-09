July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police arrest pub owner in brawl probe

By George Psyllides00

Paphos police have arrested the 38-year-old pub owner in connection with a brawl in which a man was injured and robbed of valuables and cash.

The man is suspected of being involved in the incident that happened in his pub on Tombs of the Kings Avenue in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Police said the suspect is being investigated in connection with assault and causing grievous bodily harm, robbery, and conspiracy to commit felony.

According to police, a 46-year-old permanent resident was attacked by an unspecified number of individuals who were in the pub at the time.

He was rushed to hospital where he was treated for three fractured ribs.

The 46-year-old said during the incident the suspects took his phone, worth €680, and €250 in cash.

Police were examining the footage from the security cameras in the area in a bid to identify the rest of the suspects.



Related posts

Police seize 7.5 kilos of cannabis, arrest 41-year-old man

George Psyllides

Cypriot students in US face deportations

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus to enter the natural gas era, Defa chairman says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Missing girls

Staff Reporter

Petition launched to honour Turkish Cypriot who rid Cyprus of malaria

Staff Reporter

Government welcomes, Akel condemns US offer of military training (Updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign