July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police seize 7.5 kilos of cannabis, arrest 41-year-old man

By George Psyllides00
File photo

Police in Larnaca detained a 41-year-old man after the drug squad seized 7.5 kilos of cannabis found in a car on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested along with a second man, 53, after drug squad officers intercepted the car they were travelling in at around 6.35pm on the Larnaca to Dhekelia road.

A search of the vehicle, driven by the 53-year-old, found a cardboard box in the boot containing seven packages wrapped in plastic.

The packages contained 7.5 kilos of cannabis, police said.

The pair were arrested but the 53-year-old was later released after police determined he was not involved in the case.

The 41-year-old is expected to be brought before a court later Thursday.



Related posts

Cypriot students in US face deportations

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus to enter the natural gas era, Defa chairman says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Missing girls

Staff Reporter

Petition launched to honour Turkish Cypriot who rid Cyprus of malaria

Staff Reporter

Government welcomes, Akel condemns US offer of military training (Updated)

Evie Andreou

German shorts to be viewed at Goethe or at home

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign