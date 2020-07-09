Restaurant review: Mandria fish and chips, Paphos

Fish and chips might not be the first thing you think about when it comes to dining out, however, once tried, Mandria Fish and Chips will be your first choice for this tasty treat.

Established in the heart of Mandria village, Paphos, in a prime location on the main square, this restaurant has a well-deserved reputation not only for perfectly cooked fish and chips, but also all sorts of fish and seafood as well.

Following weeks of lockdown, we decided to venture out into the world and reconnect with other people and fill our stomachs with something that wasn’t whipped up from a frenzied forage though the depleting kitchen cupboards at home.

You can eat in or take away, but as we’d finally ventured out of the house and driven the 15 minutes to get there, we decided to sate our rumbling stomachs and ‘eat in,’ although, it was only outside tables permitted.

We didn’t book ahead and the outdoor areas of the restaurant were already filling up fast, although we arrived for lunch rather earlier than usual. A seating area across the road from the venue has a good amount of shade and many of the tables were reserved. Most of the clients were Cypriot.

We chose to sit on the restaurant’s terrace, also well shaded, and found a spot where we would be out of the way. The tables here were well spaced in line with coronavirus restrictions and all staff were wearing masks and gloves.

Relaxing a little, we perused the menu, although we had all previously decided that cod and chips, a great comfort food, were just what was needed.

A huge fan of prawns and seafood, I couldn’t be tempted by the delicious fish meze at €16.95 or the King prawns, but both are highly recommended, as is the swordfish and grilled salmon.

The venue was getting busier still, and the three floor staff were run off their feet. Although rather frazzled, our waitress was welcoming, polite and affable.

Open every day except Monday, alcohol as well as soft drinks are available. Food is served on basic white china and menus are plastic and wiped down regularly. This is a no frills venue and the blue and white decor is typical of many venues of its type around the world.

The food was hot and delicious and arrived without a spot of oil to be seen. The batter was crunchy with a good texture and taste, and the cod was chunky, ‘meaty’ and cooked to perfection. The chips were just right, properly cooked, full of flavour and ‘dry’; thankfully not a soggy or anaemic fry in sight.

The conversation lulled as we all tucked in with relish and supped an ice cold Keo beer. Three clean plates later we were all full, and sadly, no room left for the delicious deserts which include apple pie and ice cream.

If you don’t want fish other sorts of foods are served here too: pizza, burgers, pies, gammon and eggs and salads and all are popular. However, the venue’s well-earned reputation was built on cooking consistently excellent fish and seafood dishes, offering both value for money and large portions.

On specific nights, they also have a live band that plays, check their Facebook page for details.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Fish and chips

WHERE Mandria Fish and Chips, Sygkrasis 2, Mandria, Paphos

WHEN Daily except Mondays 11am to 10.30pm

CONTACT 26 422085

HOW MUCH regular cod and chips €10.95, large €11.95, fish meze €16.95





