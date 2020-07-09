July 9, 2020

Revamp works on Makarios Avenue to begin Monday

By Nick Theodoulou00

Work on Makarios Avenue is set to begin on July 13 as part of the wider project to renew the business area of Makariou, Stasikratous and Evagorou.

The budget of the ‘B phase’ amounts to €11.68m and construction is expected to take 26 months, according to an announcement from Nicosia municipality.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis said the project aims to rejuvenate the area which has become less competitive in the era of malls. The renewed shopping zone will boost investment and economic growth, he said.

The announcement also said that, among other changes, it will plant many more trees in the area so as to increase pedestrian comfort.

Due to the large area of the project, it will be broken down into smaller sections so as to minimise disruption.

The municipality announced that as part of the ‘B.1 phase’ is expected to last 13 months. Traffic adjustments will be made.

The work will impact Makarios Avenue from its road junction with Spyros Kyprianou road until Evagorou Avenue, Anastasiou G. Leventis, sections of Stasandrou and Aphrodite, Agia Eleni, Grigoriou Xenopoulou and Bouboulinas.



