July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

RoC’s inclusion in IMET not helping reunification, Turkey says

By George Psyllides
File photo of national guardsmen during an exercise

The Republic’s inclusion by the US in the International Military Education and Training programme (IMET) does not contribute to the island’s reunification, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“As we have repeatedly stressed, these and other similar steps do not contribute in the efforts to find a solution of the Cyprus problem,” the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. “On the contrary, the Greek Cypriot side’s intransigent stance is strengthened.”

Ankara said any steps that ignore the balance between the two sides on the island do not contribute towards creating an atmosphere of trust, nor do they ensure peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We would like to remind our allies, the US, that equal treatment of the two sides of the island is the UN’s principle.”

Cyprus’ inclusion in the programme was announced by the US embassy on Wednesday.

It said IMET provides students from allied and friendly nations valuable training and education on US military practices and standards through professional and technical courses.

The programme was a key component of US security assistance, promoting regional stability and defence capabilities through professional military education and training and that the training can start in 2021 “subject to Congressional appropriations and notification”.

Offering IMET to Cyprus is consistent with the State Department’s Eastern Mediterranean strategy and the policy intent of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019, both of which aim to strengthen our security partnership with the Republic, the embassy added.



