July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

VAR denies Bournemouth late goal in draw with Spurs, Everton held at home by improving Southampton

By Reuters News Service00
Relegation-threatened Bournemouth had a late goal disallowed by VAR as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday.

Callum Wilson thought he had grabbed a crucial win in Bournemouth’s battle to avoid the drop but his scrambled effort was chalked off for handball.

Harry Wilson was then denied a stoppage-time winner by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris as a dreary game sprang to life.

Until then there was precious little excitement with Tottenham only displaying some belated urgency in the second half as they pinned the hosts back, although they failed to muster a single attempt on target.

Bournemouth at least ended a run of five successive defeats as they moved up a place to 18th, three points adrift of Watford who are just above the relegation zone.

There was concern for Bournemouth’s Adam Smith who was carried off on a stretcher in the second half after lengthy treatment.

Victory would have lifted Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham up to seventh but they are a place and a point below their north London rivals Arsenal in ninth ahead of Sunday’s derby.

Meanwhile, Everton’s Brazilian forward Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings’s opener for Southampton as the teams drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Thursday.

After an impressive start, in which Stuart Armstrong had an effort ruled out, Southampton took the lead in the 31st minute when a scuffed Armstrong shot fell to Ings and the forward did well to collect and round Jordan Pickford before sliding home.

The hosts drew level in the mid-table clash two minutes before the interval when Richarlison brought down a long diagonal ball from Lucas Digne and confidently finished.

Southampton ended the game strongest but Everton’s defence, well-marshalled by Michael Keane, kept the visitors at bay to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side in 11th spot with 45 points and the Saints a place and a point below them.



