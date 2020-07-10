July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

360° Video: Windsor Castle Tour

By CM Guest Columnist00

Take a tour inside the State Apartments at Windsor Castle and discover some of the most treasured objects in the Royal Collection.

Click and drag around the screen on a computer, or move around your mobile phone. Video by Jamie Moreland.

Subscribe to BBC London here: https://bit.ly/2Gd18gB

Check out BBC London for more: https://bbc.in/2JssOge L

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2fz7mZ3 Follow us on Instagram: https://bit.ly/316TfR2 

Twitter: https://bit.ly/2DOhFWq



Related posts

RT Travel 360: Sri Lanka (Part 1)

CM Guest Columnist

360 VR experience inside Titanic

CM Guest Columnist

360° Virtual Tour: One day in Venice

CM Guest Columnist

Beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Copacabana, Ipanema, Leblon and Tijuca

CM Guest Columnist

360° Explore the ancient Acropolis in Athens

CM Guest Columnist

360° Travel inside the Great Pyramid of Giza

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign