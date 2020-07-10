July 10, 2020

Another arrest over 22kg cannabis haul

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of being involved in the importation of over 22kg of cannabis.

His arrest follows the detention of a 41-year-old on Wednesday night after police found 7.5 kilos of cannabis in a taxi.

Drug squad officers initially arrested the 41-year-old along with the 53-year-old taxi driver on the Larnaca to Dhekelia road at around 6.35pm on Wednesday, after having searched the vehicle and finding a cardboard box in the boot containing seven packages of cannabis wrapped in plastic.

The taxi driver was soon released after finding out he was not involved in the case, but the 41-year-old suspect was proven to be the recipient of 15 kilos of cannabis that arrived through the post on Monday. Police said his phone number was on the packages.

The drugs were seized by police who replaced the contents of the boxes awaiting their pick-up.

On Wednesday drug squad officers put the suspect under surveillance, eventually detaining him in connection with a separate haul. The 41-year-old was later remanded in custody for eight days.

 



