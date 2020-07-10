July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrivals to UK from Cyprus no longer need to self-isolate

By Evie Andreou01142

Cyprus is among the countries from which the UK accepts passengers who, as of Friday, do not need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The list includes around 70 countries and territories.

Passengers from these countries, unless they have visited or made a transit stop in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days, are not required to self–isolate on their return to Britain.

The list also includes Akrotiri and Dhekelia, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Belgium, France, Germany and Hong Kong.

Tourists from the UK are currently unable to enter Cyprus. The Cypriot government has announced that it may put Britain in category B on August 1 if the epidemiological outlook of the UK continues to improve.

Passengers from category B countries are required to present a negative Covid-19 test certificate not older than 72 hours from a recognised laboratory.

Sources on Thursday told the Cyprus Mail that the government and hoteliers might agree to pay for testing for those arriving from category B countries in order to reduce the cost of a holiday on the island.



