July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: no more need for gloves unless job required them prior to pandemic

By Andria Kades017

The health ministry of Friday announced that jobs which did not require the use of gloves prior to the pandemic will no longer need to use them.

Gloves will only be required in cases where a member of the same household has tested positive for the coronavirus. People cleaning, looking after the person and disposing their waste are required to wear gloves

Professions that required gloves prior to the pandemic such as cleaning staff or food handlers are still required to use them.

Following the announcement, the supermarket association said staff will no longer wear single-use gloves if they didn’t have to use them prior to the pandemic.

Cleaners will go on wearing them, the association specified, as it they were required to do so irrespective of the coronavirus.



